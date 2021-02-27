MJF Talks Learning From Jim Cornette Whilst in MLW

AEW Star MJF recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast. Maxwell Jacob Friedman discussed a number of topics during the show, including how he learned from Jim Cornette whilst working in MLW.

“So I worked with Jim Cornette more than I think people realize when I was in Major League Wrestling” MJF began. “And getting to go back and forth with him — look, is he a fan of guys on my roster? Absolutely not, but if I’m being honest, neither am I.”

MJF on Jim Cornette

“But he’s a very smart guy” MJF continued. “He understands how to manipulate an audience. I loved his work, I loved Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan’s work. Even Grand Wizard. He might not have necessarily been the greatest promo of all time? But the guy understood how to manipulate a crowd without even speaking.”

MJF finished by praising one of WWE‘s biggest managers/special councils. “I mean, there’s been so many great managers of the past. Paul Heyman obviously. We’re both Jews, we’re both very affluent. And we’re both very good at speaking and we’re both from New York. so Paul Heyman also another guy who is most certainly a big influence on me.”

MJF and Chris Jericho will be taking on The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution in March.