MVP Injured on RAW

MVP suffered a leg injury on WWE RAW last night. MVP teamed with his Hurt Business stablemates Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a losing effort against Matt Riddle and the Lucha House Party. After the show, MVP appeared on RAW talk on crutches.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, MVP needed help getting to the back after the match. PW Insider then reported this morning that MVP had traveled to Birmingham, Alabama for further evaluation. Birmingham is home to the American Sports Medicine Institute (ASMI), where WWE talent injuries are often treated.

As of this writing, it is not clear how severe the injury is or if MVP is expected to miss significant time.

- Advertisement -

Back in October, MVP spoke about how his return to WWE materialized.

“When I contacted WWE and asked about coming back as a surprise entry, I was blown away by how happy they were to have me. They got floor seats for my little boy so he could have a great experience, and he got to meet Rey Mysterio.”

MVP has wrestled in 28 matches during his return to WWE. He made his return in the 2020 Royal Rumble. Since that time, he has amassed a 0-9-1 record in singles matches. His only non-loss was a no contest in a match against Mustafa Ali. He has done a little better in tag-matches with a 9-7 record. His other 2 matches were the 2020 Royal Rumble and a gauntlet match in January. He didn’t win either.