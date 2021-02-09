Nia Jax Trending After Bizarre Moment On RAW

A highlight featuring Nia Jax on last night’s edition of RAW is garnering a lot of attention online. Jax was wrestling Lana last night and missed a leg drop on the ring apron. Nia opted to sell the move by screaming “My hole!” just before being pushed through a table by Lana. You can see a clip of the moment in question here:

"MY HOLE!"

– Nia Jax, 2021 pic.twitter.com/qEG3qKd1WI — GIF Skull SIX (New Backup) (@gif_skull) February 9, 2021

Nia Jax tweeted the following on Tuesday morning after having a few hours to reflect on her viral moment from Raw:

I’ve been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged #myhole — ????? (@NiaJaxWWE) February 9, 2021

Nia Jax “My Hole” Reactions

As you can imagine, Nia Jax screaming, “My Hole!” in pain got a lot of attention on social media. Numerous wrestling personalities have been reacting to the clip on Twitter.Mick Foley believes that “My Hole” could become Nia Jax’s version of Austin 3:16.

“MY HOLE” could be the “AUSTIN 3:16” for a new generation!



I expect a new @NiaJaxWWE #MyHole t-shirt by Thursday!#RAW — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 9, 2021

Mickie James was sympathetic to Nia’s plight online. She posted the following:

Dear @NiaJaxWWE is butt broken? I heard there was a crack in it. ? #myhole also… I think ? has a ? you can borrow! — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) February 9, 2021

Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Weekly seems to be having a good time with it.

Why are you interviewing them when we need an update on Nia Jax's hole like right now https://t.co/6TCvHOw4Xc — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 9, 2021

The following Twitter user was questioning the time they spend watching wrestling. Nia Jax was able to show them it’s all worth it, however.

My conservative estimate is that I've watched on avg 4 hours of wrestling a week for 35 years. That's around 300 days of my life, almost a year! Sometimes I think about the time wasted but then something like Nia Jax screaming "MY HOLE" happens and I realize it was all worth it — The Mouse (@adrsmouse) February 9, 2021

“I don’t know anything that’s happening today really other than Nia Jax said my hole on RAW cause that’s my entire feed,” Shazza McKenzie Tweeted.

“On a crisp February evening with scattered clouds and occasional starlight, on a Monday filled with both promise and potential, Nia Jax landed on her butt and screamed “My hole!”” Tweeted Matt Fowler.

Nia’s loss to Lana on RAW last night comes on the heels of her and Shayna Baszler winning back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.