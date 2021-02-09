Nia Jax Trending After Bizarre Moment On RAW

A highlight featuring Nia Jax on last night’s edition of RAW is garnering a lot of attention online. Jax was wrestling Lana last night and missed a leg drop on the ring apron. Nia opted to sell the move by screaming “My hole!” just before being pushed through a table by Lana. You can see a clip of the moment in question here:
Nia Jax tweeted the following on Tuesday morning after having a few hours to reflect on her viral moment from Raw:
Nia Jax “My Hole” Reactions
As you can imagine, Nia Jax screaming, “My Hole!” in pain got a lot of attention on social media. Numerous wrestling personalities have been reacting to the clip on Twitter.Mick Foley believes that “My Hole” could become Nia Jax’s version of Austin 3:16.
Mickie James was sympathetic to Nia’s plight online. She posted the following:
Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Weekly seems to be having a good time with it.
The following Twitter user was questioning the time they spend watching wrestling. Nia Jax was able to show them it’s all worth it, however.
“I don’t know anything that’s happening today really other than Nia Jax said my hole on RAW cause that’s my entire feed,” Shazza McKenzie Tweeted.
“On a crisp February evening with scattered clouds and occasional starlight, on a Monday filled with both promise and potential, Nia Jax landed on her butt and screamed “My hole!”” Tweeted Matt Fowler.
Nia’s loss to Lana on RAW last night comes on the heels of her and Shayna Baszler winning back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.