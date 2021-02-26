NJPW & CMLL Release Joint Statement Solidifying Their Partnership

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Mexico’s CMLL promotion have issued a joint statement about their “unique and prosperous” working relationship.

The public show of solidarity comes after the cancelation of their Fantasticamania event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since November 2009, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL have enjoyed a unique and prosperous working relationship,” the statement reads. “This relationship has seen CMLL stars travel to Japan every January for the annual Fantasticamania tour as well as competing in New Japan rings on a frequent basis, and NJPW prospects developing in excursions to CMLL in Mexico. NJPW remains deeply proud of the strong bond it has with CMLL. Unfortunately, the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic prevented Fantasticamania from taking place in January 2021.”

- Advertisement -

The remainder of message addresses the healthy state of their partnership.

“New Japan Pro-Wrestling would like to reassure fans that its relationship with CMLL is unwavering, and that CMLL will continue to be the exclusive business partner for NJPW in Mexico.”

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is proud to issue this joint declaration with CMLL to reaffirm our mutual commitment. There is plenty more to come from NJPW’s partnership with CMLL in the future, and we appreciate your support.”

- Advertisement -

CMLL President Salvador Lutteroth Lomeli added, “New Japan Pro-Wrestling is the leader of the Japanese pro-wrestling industry, and we have developed a strong relationship of mutual trust for 12 years now. It is an honor for us to continue working with NJPW moving forward. Gracias!”