NJPW In Talks With AXS TV For A Return To The Network

NJPW and AXS TV are reportedly negotiating for a deal that would see the promotion return to the network. This comes on the heels of Juice Robinson & David Finlay drawing a good rating for their debut on Impact on AXS TV this week, and an Impact in 60 show featuring NJPW talent also scoring a good rating.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the talks between the two sides have gotten serious.

“There are significant talks involving New Japan returning to AXS television. AXS was wanting the programming back, and it would likely involve more dealings with New Japan and Impact, as the Juice Robinson & David Finlay debut as regulars show,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

- Advertisement -

There were recent reports that NJPW turned down a deal with AXS TV in favor of debuting on Roku. This was actually just a case of NJPW not wanting to sign an exclusive deal with a smaller network in order to keep things open for a deal with a bigger network down the line. NJPW’s agreement with Roku is not exclusive and they can continue to negotiate with other broadcasters.

NJPW released a statement earlier about their new broadcast deal with Roku.

“Our fans in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom are among our most loyal, and they have been very clear that they want NJPW’s content made available to them,” said Takami Ohbari, President of NJPW. “NJPW is unlike any other pro-wrestling in the world. It is the most athletic, sports-oriented pro-wrestling on the planet, and we are excited to bring our athletes and matches to these markets in such a major way. Thank you to The Roku Channel, and we look forward to a successful partnership that brings NJPW to millions of new fans around the world.”