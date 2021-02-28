NWA Removes All Content From YouTube, New Coming Soon

National Wrestling Alliance or NWA is making headlines after some bizarre turn of events and reports of some future news about the company.

The whole thing started when the Billy Corgan owned promotion took down all their content from YouTube, leaving their channel on the site completely blank.

The NWA ring announcer and the creator of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood David Marquez then took on his Twitter to respond to the fans and he admitted that he doesn’t know the reason behind it.

Friends,



I don’t know what’s going on with the NWA YouTube page, please stop asking.



Thank you. — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) February 27, 2021

NWA’s Future

Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline later provided some updates on the situation. He noted that the company would be announcing something good in the next few days, though it’s not something related to AEW:

“I was told it will be something announced in the next few days which is a good thing. Would not have to do with AEW.”

NWA, like many other promotions, also faced hardships last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and they had to halt production of their weekly series Powerrr due to the same.

Though the owner Billy Corgan had shot down rumors about the promotion shutting down and he also revealed late last year that their weekly show will be returning soon.