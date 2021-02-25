NWA’s “Question Mark” Joseph Hudson Has Passed Away

There is sad news to report this morning as Joseph Hudson, aka The Question Mark, aka Jocephus, has passed away. News of his passing was posted on Instagram by the NWA‘s Billy Corgan.

Such horrible news to share. Jocephus Hudson has passed. Moments ago @NWA President William Patrick Corgan issued a statement on his IG. Joe was so creative and a hell of a guy. Most of you know him as @QuestiontheTHE. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/1hnVUq4vZy — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) February 25, 2021

“It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind of support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this Earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed.”

Dutch Mantell noted on Twitter that he believes Hudson’s death was the result of a stroke or a brain aneurism. An exact cause of death is not currently known.

Sad news tonight folks. My friend, Joseph Hudson, who went by the wrestling name Jocephus and portrayed a young Bruiser Brody in the DSOTR episode 1 passed away tonight. It is believed that he either suffered a stroke or an aneurysm. @PWTorch @PWInsidercom @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/Vgux3bADk1 — ??. ????? (@DirtyDMantell) February 25, 2021

Hudson was a major part of the NWA’s revival in recent years. As Jocephus, he feuded with Tim Storm and took part in some entertaining segments. On episodes of NWA Powerrr, he portrayed the Question Mark character and teamed with Aron Stevens.