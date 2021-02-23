WWE Raw: Championship Match Set For Next Week

The Miz will have to defend his newly won WWE Championship next week on Monday Night Raw already as he’s set to face Bobby Lashley in a title match.

On this weeks’s episode of Raw, The Miz, with John Morrison celebrated his successful Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday. However, the celebrations soon came to a halt as Bobby Lashley and MVP of The Hurt Business interrupted and reminded The Miz of the deal that they struck backstage prior to the cash-in. It was revealed that according to the deal, Lashley would get a title shot against Miz if the former assisted the latter by weakening McIntyre.

WWE Raw Results (2/22)

Miz said that he needed some more time to make the decision and Lashley gave him an hour to decide. However, he still couldn’t reach a decision and begged for more time. This led to Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon coming out. Strowman was not happy that he was left out of the Elimination Chamber match.

Shane McMahon set a matchup between Strowman and Lashley, with the stipulation that if Strowman won, he would be added to the Miz vs. Lashley title match. Lashley would go on to win the match, however, by kicking out of Strowman’s running powerslam and hitting him with a spear for a successful pinfall victory. After the match, Lashley put Strowman in the Hurt Lock and beat down the Miz with a spear.

Bobby Lashley then held up the WWE Championship as the show ended.

