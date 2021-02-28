Ric Flair On Big Show Joining AEW: “I Didn’t See It Coming”

The announcement of Big Show aka Paul Wight joining the All Elite Wrestling roster caught a lot of people off guard and it appears that the wrestling legend Ric Flair was one of them.

The 16 time world champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where he talked about a number of things and also discussed the big decision by the giant.

Flair was asked about the surprising turn of events with the now-former WWE star. Replying to the question, he mentioned how he met Big Show recently and claimed that he didn’t see it coming:

“To answer your question, I was just with him, and I did not see it happening. He did not mention a word to me, and I was with him, what two weeks ago, three weeks ago, and whenever they had the Legends Reunion, he was there.”

“So, I didn’t see it coming, and I’m sure they must have made him a spectacular deal over there. Do I wish had would stay with us personally? Yes.” said Flair, “But, at the same time, he has earned my respect, and I think he has earned the respect of everybody and should be able to make the choice he wants.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer interestingly also explained that in past they all used to be aware of what’s going on but now it’s a different world. He is better off not asking and instead of trying to catch up, he just pretends like he is there.

Apart from this, Ric Flair also talked about his history with the former WWE star and told a funny story about the time they first worked together.