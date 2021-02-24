Ric Flair On Why He’s Not Close With Arn Anderson Anymore

Ric Flair had Arn Anderson by his side for some of the most important moments of his career. It turns out the two aren’t close anymore, however. Flair spent some time on the WINCLY podcast recently explaining why that is.

Flair spoke about how upsetting it was to him that many people did not reach out after his son Reid’s death in 2013.

“I can remember the people that called and the people that didn’t. If they couldn’t come, they called or texted me. Those are the people that count, or likewise, when I was sick, you really find out who your friends are,” Flair said. “It took me six months to return them all, but I had over 170 texts on my phone, and Wendy counted each one of them.”

“That’s who you know who your friends are because there’s people that I was very close to that did not show up for his (Reid’s) funeral and did not text me.”

Flair then said he’s not close with Arn Anderson anymore for this reason. He also spoke about other members of the 4 Horsemen as well.

“That’s one of the reasons Arn and I aren’t close,” Flair continued. “How do you not text? We don’t do anything anymore. We don’t talk. When it’s close to his (Reid’s) birthday, I get emotional. Like I said, one of the greatest. It’s got nothing to do with business. You just struggle with the people who you think will be there for you, and the people that you don’t think will be there are. Nothing’s bigger than the love of your children.”

Flair continued to say he didn’t hear from Arn when he was sick either.

“I wasn’t just saying it about Arn. I didn’t hear a word from Tully, didn’t hear a word from Barry. I didn’t hear anything from Ole. He’s mad at the world. Arn just comes to mind because he was so close to the family. Then when I was sick, not a word. You spend 10 years being so close with these people, and you just wonder what really matters at the end of the day. It means nothing apparently.”

The full interview with Ric Flair can be heard in the player below: