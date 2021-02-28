Roman Reigns Ridicules Daniel Bryan’s Fastlane Title Match Attempts

Roman Reigns would go against Daniel Bryan to defend his WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane, on a condition. As it was revealed on Talking Smack this weekend, the condition that Bryan is given is that he has to first beat Jey Uso in a Steel Cage Match at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. Daniel Bryan had to go through five other competitors in an Elimination Chamber match for an immediate WWE Universal Championship match at the same night. Reigns was able to quickly defeat Bryan by technical submission and retain the title.

On last week’s SmackDown, Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso faced off each other to decide if Bryan would get a title shot against Roman Reigns at Fastlane. However, the match ended in a double count out, so there was no clear outcome on if Bryan would get the title opportunity or not. However, with this new development, Bryan has another chance at Reigns.

Roman Reigns took to Instagram on Saturday where he ridiculed Daniel Bryan’s attempts at getting a rematch. According to Reigns, Bryan’s efforts are wasted as he would end up in the same spot, anyway. He wrote, “Putting yourself through a whole bunch of a trouble just to end up in the same place. On the ground. Knocked out.”

On Talking Smack, Paul Heyman said that he had been authorised by Roman Reigns to offer Daniel Bryan a rematch against Jey Uso. If Bryan wins, he would get the title shot at Fastlane but if Uso wins, then Bryan has to admit that Reigns is the tribal chief, the head of the table, the best wrestler on the planet, the undisputed Universal Champion, and the main eventer of WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see how things go into Fastlane, a month away from WrestleMania.

Fastlane will take place on Sunday, March 21 from the WWE ThunderDome hosted at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all updates and results.