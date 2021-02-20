Sami Zayn Recalls Accidentally Hitting Two Hall of Famers With Helluva Kick

Sami Zayn recalled that he accidentally hit two WWE Hall of Famers with his Helluva kick, describing one of those incidents where he hit so hard that he could feel the skull of his opponent through his feet.

The Helluva Kick is Sami Zayn’s finisher move, and while it looks dangerous, is harmless enough if executed properly. Such a move is best left to be performed by a professional like Sami Zayn, but even he is prone to occasional mistakes. And mistakes against two legendary WWE Hall of Famers, no less.

Sami Zayn revealed in a recent interview that when he was wrestling X-Pac at CHIKARA King of Trios 2011, he made a mistake and hit X-Pac in the face a bit too hard with his finishing kick.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with Fox Sports, Sami Zayn was asked when was the best Helluva Kick he’s ever delivered. While Zayn stated that he doesn’t remember when he executed the move best, he does remember a couple of times when he botched it.

“Best? I don’t know how to say best, but there’s a couple of guys that I really smoked with that kick and they’re the last guys you would ever wanna smoke that badly,” Zayn said. “And one of them was the 1-2-3 Kid, X-Pac — Sean Waltman. I wrestled him on an independent (sic) in 2011, and again, I was so excited about this match. I have so much respect for this guy, a genuine trailblazer, deserves both Hall of Fame rings, if not a third one for his individual contributions to the business.

“I’m in the ring with him and we’re having this match, and I guess I just- I don’t know, maybe I ran too fast, I don’t know what was going on, but I absolutely obliterated him. Obliterated him to the point where I could feel his skull through my foot — it’s very hard to explain. Upon contact I was like, ‘Oh, that was so much harder than I wanted to do that. That’s too much,'” Zayn recalled/

Sami Zayn then revealed the other name that he absolutely “smoked” with his foot on the face — Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

“And the other one, another legend, is Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger. Wrestled him in Los Angeles in, maybe, 2009-10? Same thing. The last guy you’d ever want to hurt, and again — must’ve had a little too much momentum. Absolutely obliterated him,” Sami Zayn concluded.