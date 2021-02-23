Samoa Joe “Not Putting A Timetable” On In-Ring Return

Samoa Joe has been absent from in-ring action due to being injured. Since then, he transitioned as a color commentator on Raw, and debuted on the commentary table in November 2019.

With fans wondering when we can see Samoa Joe back in the ring, the Destroyer recently commented on his condition in a recent interview.

While not committing to a timeframe, Samoa Joe assured fans that he will be back in the ring soon, as soon as he recovers and is cleared to compete again. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Joe said, “As far as the timetable, no. But I just want to reassure people that you know this point, WWE medical is doing the best for my health and my well-being, and I’m appreciative of it, so we’re taking our time. We’re making sure that I’m as healthy as I can be. And we are… Yeah, I think that’s essentially it, you know, I’m not putting a timetable on it because the type of injury is not something that I want to rush, obviously, for obvious reasons. So, yeah, I mean, that’s essentially the update.”

- Advertisement -

Samoa Joe also gave some more details, saying that there have been some holdups from a technical standpoint when it comes to his return due to the current pandemic situation as medical personnel are not readily available. He added that a careful approach is being taken and he appreciates the recovery time.

News of Samoa Joe being injured first came out in October 2019 when he injured his thumb and was sidelined for months due to it. Joe couldn’t catch a break from injuries though, as he returned in early 2020 and suffered a concussion. Then, he got injured again in February during a commercial shoot. This put him on the shelf for an extended period of time than expected. Hopefully Joe is able to make a successful recovery soon but in the meantime, we can enjoy him on the commentary booth.