Samoa Joe Reflects on Champion Pressure and AEW Success

Samoa Joe has reached the pinnacle in several wrestling promotions, having held top championship titles in AEW, TNA Wrestling, WWE NXT, and beyond. In an interview with Express US Sports, the veteran reflected on the pressures that accompany being the main event performer and world champion.

“When you are the main event and world champion, you’re expected to make sure that the fans are given their full and greatest amount of satisfaction and happiness. That solely falls on your shoulders,” Joe explained.

Being a world champion extends far beyond merely headlining a card. As Joe elaborated, carrying the top title also means shouldering a significant responsibility for the promotion’s future.

“Holding top championships in professional wrestling is about being the reason people buy tickets and stay glued to their screens.”

Samoa Joe and Hollywood

While Samoa Joe is firmly established in the world of professional wrestling, he has recently ventured into entertainment beyond the ring. With roles in Twisted Metal and Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza, Joe is expanding his brand—yet he remains firmly grounded in his roots.

“It’s all about knowing when and where the bread gets buttered,” he remarked.

Joe is currently in his first reign as AEW Trios Champion, teaming with HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata. Together, the trio known as the Opps has established themselves as a formidable force on the AEW roster.