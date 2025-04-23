Jon Moxley Announced For Next AEW Title Defence After Chaotic Dynamite Segment

Jon Moxley has found his next challenger after a wild segment on this week’s episode of Dynamite from the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

Master P had been announced to make an appearance on the Wednesday night show and the music star opened the episode. He introduced the new Trios Champions the Opps, who defeated the Death Riders to win the title during the April 16 Dynamite this month.

Samoa Joe grabbed the mic and put over Master P. As he started discussing his title win, however, Death Riders music hit, and Marina Shafir was shown entering through the crowd. The rest of the Death Riders then attacked the Opps.

Moxley eyed P but the guest star did not back down and Samoa Joe was then able to lock the AEW World Champion in the Coquina Clutch.

Master P got on the mic and told Joe to put Mox to sleep. Chaos ensued after this as The Elite, Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega all made an appearance, working against each other. Samoa Joe then declared that if Moxley wants him, then he’ll get him, and he’s going to take the AEW title back.

AEW later confirmed that Joe will indeed be the next challenger for Jon Moxley’s World title and the match will take place at the upcoming Dynamite Beach Break special on May 14.