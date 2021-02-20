Seth Rollins Files Formal Complaint With WWE Management

Seth Rollins came out to the ring on tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown where he talked about disrespect he received with his fellow members of the SmackDown roster walking out of his speech last week.

Seth Rollins described it as a “tragedy” when he was walked out on. Last week, Rollins returned to WWE television for the first time since last November, as he was on paternity leave. All members of the SmackDown roster gathered at ringside for Seth Rollins’ return, only to walk out when Rollins started going on about being a savior. According to him, he felt incredibly disrespected after being abandoned by everyone last week.

Seth Rollins also claimed that he was traumatized by the treatment he received from everyone. He then revealed that he has a letter drafted by his lawyers, to file a formal complaint against everyone to the WWE management, adding that legal action is pending. He said that he planned for his big return for months only for it to be ruined.

- Advertisement -

Citing his working conditions as “untenable”, Rollins asked the WWE management to sanction the locker room for shunning his message.

The letter was first posted on Seth Rollins’ Twitter account, just a few moments before he made his way out to the ring on SmackDown.

Here is the letter that Seth Rollins sent:

“TO: WWE Management

RE: Flagrant Disrespect and Egregious Conduct

To Whom It May Concern,

I am writing to you to formally express my sincere disappointment and anger in the dishonorable actions of the SmackDown locker room and treatment by this company with regards to my greatly anticipated return last Friday, February 12th.

At the behest of this very office, desperate for a true leader and star of my magnitude to help lead SmackDown to new heights, I agreed to return from my personal leave and sacrificed precious moments with my loved ones. I spent considerable time and energy planning this moment that should have been a triumph, an exaltation of a multi-time World champion. Instead, I was met with an embarrassing farce.

The disregard and disrespect shown by the SmackDown superstars for shunning my inspiring message must be addressed. While I intend to deal with these patronizing, ungrateful so-called Superstars in my own time, I expect the full force of this office to swiftly and forcefully reprimand those who refused to embrace my vision.

I await your response and best efforts to make amends for this incident.

Sincerely,

Seth Rollins”