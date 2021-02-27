Stone Cold Steve Austin Garbage Pail Kids Action Figure Announced

A new Stone Cold Steve Austin action figure based on his Garbage Pail Kids illustration has been announced by the artist Brent Angstrom who revealed the news on his Instagram account.

While Engstrom did not reveal the exact release date for the figure, he noted that they have partnered with The Loyal Subjects for them:

“New Stone Cold Steve Austin GPK WWE figure coming soon to a Wal-Mart near you from The Loyal Subjects and Topps #theloyalsubjects #stonecoldsteveaustin #wwe #stunner #garbagepailkids #gpk #topps #basuritas”

Garbage Paint Kids is a famous trading cards brand produced by Topps which was originally released in 1985. Several different series of the cards have been released since then.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most recognizable professional wrestlers of the world and he became famous during the Monday Night Wars era.

Many consider Steve Austin to be the greatest pro wrestler of all time and his rivalry with WWE chairman Vince McMahon is considered to be one of the best feuds in the history of professional wrestling.

While the former world champion retired from active competition in 2002, he has continued his involvement in the industry one way or the other and he remains to be one of the most popular wrestlers to this day.