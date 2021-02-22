The Miz Cashes In Money In The Bank Contract To Win WWE Title

Drew McIntyre walked in the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as WWE Champion, but it was The Miz who shocked the fans.

McIntyre made his latest title defense against Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, and Sheamus in the Elimination Chamber Match at the gimmick-themed pay-per-view event.

The entrant’s list was: Hardy, Orton, McIntyre, Kingston, Styles, and Sheamus.

The eliminations were: Kingston rolling up Orton, Sheamus connected with the Brogue Kick to Kingston, McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick to Hardy, Styles took Sheamus with the Phenomenal Forearm, and McIntyre won with the Claymore Kick to Styles.

Kingston wasn’t originally in the match, but rather The Miz had that spot. However, after an angle on last week’s episode of Raw, The Miz removed himself from the contest after being headbutted by McIntyre. Later in the show, Kingston beat Miz in a singles match to earn his way into the contest.

McIntyre and Sheamus have been feuding as of late after Sheamus turned heel by attacking his real-life good friend.

After the Elimination Chamber Match, Lashley speared McIntyre before beating him down. This led to The Miz coming out to the ring and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. As the match started, Miz hit a DDT to McIntyre. Miz followed up with the Skull Crushing Finale for the win. He’s the NEW WWE Champion. This is the second time that he’s done this as he first did a decade ago.

