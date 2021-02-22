The Miz Makes History By Becoming First 2-Time Grand Slam Champion

The Miz shocked wrestling fans on Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre and walking out of the show as the new WWE Champion.

The Miz didn’t do it on his own, however, as he had some extra help from The Hurt Business’ Bobby Lashley. After Drew McIntyre successfully defended his title in the Elimination Chamber match, Lashley came out to the ring and battered McIntyre and left him beaten down, for The Miz to swoop in and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

By becoming WWE Champion for the second time, The Miz has actually created history and set a special record. By winning the title at Sunday, The Miz has become the first 2-time WWE Grand Slam Champion.

The distinction of Grand Slam Champion is given to a wrestler who is able to win a primary championship — either the WWE Championship or the Universal title, two secondary championship wins which includes the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship, and either brand’s Tag Team Championship.

So far, The Miz is the only competitor who has been able to achieve the feat of winning all the titles twice in a cycle — making him the first 2-time WWE Grand Slam Champion.

Speaking on his title win after the event, The Miz said, “Understand that I told you so, whenever someone says I wasn’t thinking on their level, I am a master strategist, I think further than anybody else in all of WWE.

I didn’t just take respect, I demanded it through all the WWE Universe, and I couldn’t care less if everybody’s on the internet going, ‘No, Miz doesn’t deserve it, oh Miz shouldn’t be WWE Champion!'”

The Miz won the WWE Championship back in 2010, and that time too he won the title by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Randy Orton.