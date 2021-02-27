The Miz On When He Found Out About His MITB Cash In

The Miz made history last Sunday when he cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to become not only the WWE Champion but the first ever 2-time grand slam champion in the history of the company.

The A-Lister appeared on Renee Young’s Oral Sessions podcast after his big win where the new champion talked about a number of things.

The Miz also discussed his cash in during the interview, and he revealed that he only found out about the plans for his title win on the day of the Elimination Chamber pay per view itself:

“I didn’t… I had no idea! I went in there, and no one was talking to me. Like, all of the creative, I was like, ‘Is anyone going to talk to me?’

And then, I went in and figured out what was going on,” said The Miz, “And I was like, ‘Ok, this is it.’ You don’t believe it’s going to happen until you hear the 1-2-3.”

Drew McIntyre defended his WWE Championship in the main event of the Elimination Chamber PPV and he won the match by last eliminating AJ Styles.

However, Bobby Lashley attacked McIntyre after the bout. The Miz, taking advantage of the situation, cashed in his guaranteed title opportunity and became the WWE champion once again after 10 years.