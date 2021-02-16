The Miz Removes Himself From Elimination Chamber Match, Replacement Revealed

The current Mr Money In The Bank The Miz has removed himself from the upcoming Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship this Sunday.

The A Lister was originally announced as a contestant for the match last week. However, he met with Adam Pearce in a backstage segment on this week’s Raw and said that he wanted to give up his spot ‘for a younger talent.’

The Miz then suggested the name of John Morrison for the spot but Kofi Kingston also wanted an opportunity for the same and Pearce ended up booking a match between the two to determine who gets the chance.

The New Day member ended up winning this bout after hitting a Trouble In Paradise and earned the spot for himself at the PPV event this Sunday. After the latest changes, here is the updated Elimination Chamber match card: