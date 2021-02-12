Triple H On Velveteen Dream’s Absence, Pat McAfee’s Future With WWE

Velveteen Dream hasn’t been seen on NXT programming since his match with Adam Cole in December and Triple H was recently asked about his status.

The Game held a media conference call ahead of the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day which is scheduled to take place this Sunday, on February 14.

During the call, the former World Champion was asked about Dream, who has been a controversial figure since he was accused of inappropriate behavior with minors, and Triple H said that he has nothing to add:

“There’s really nothing to add with Velveteen Dream. We’ve gone over it a million times. Status update – he’s still training. He had a little bit of a physical thing here for a bit. But, still there, still with us, still PC, still training, still on the roster.”

Triple H has previously claimed that the company has looked into the accusations about the 25 year old star and they have moved on from the controversy because they didn’t find anything.

Triple H On The Status Of Pat McAfee

The King Of Kings also provided an update on the status of Pat McAfee and explained that the former NFL player is just taking a break from his busy routine:

“He’s a busy dude. We’ve been talking about it. He had said, ‘Look, give me a moment to breathe when the Super Bowl is over.’

He just got married not that long ago. He’s like, if I don’t take a breath for a minute after this Super Bowl, I might not be married for much longer. My words, not his. I think he just needed to take a breather.”

McAfee has been away from WWE programming since December as well and he hasn’t been seen on NXT TV since his team lost the WarGames match to Undisputed Era.