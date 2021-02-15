Update On How Much NXT Talent Are Paid

With NXT now on a major cable network as opposed to just the WWE Network, many fans have wondered how much wrestlers from the brand are paid. The range that NXT wrestlers are paid was recently addressed on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“They are above that,” Meltzer said when asked if top stars in NXT are making in the $50-75 grand a year range. “They are not getting $250-300K or anything like that. Balor I’m sure is but I don’t think anyone else is.”

“They’re probably in the low-1s ($100K),” Meltzer continued to say about top NXT talent.

“I know of one of the top people in NXT who has been there for a long time who should be making a tonne, and he’s making $130K. So they’re making $130-150K. Adam Cole, maybe he’s making a little more, he should be. That’s the range.”

How much newly signed talent to NXT are paid was also addressed.

“NXT usually to start is maybe $60k maybe $50k depending who you are. If you are a guy who was like a football player, you’ll get more and you’ll get raises up to a certain point. There might be guys (getting) more than that, but not much more. It’s not like they are paying $250K to guys in NXT other than Balor.”