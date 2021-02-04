Update On AEW & NJPW Working Relationship: “The Deal Is Done”

The forbidden door is open and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) have formally established a working relationship.

“The deal is done and the sides have a working relationship,” said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. “The pandemic probably sped it up but it also holds it back at the same time. The only way to get Moxley was to make a deal.”

It has been a long road for AEW and New Japan to find common ground and join forces. Dave Meltzer explains that NJPW has not taken AEW seriously up until now.

AEW & NJPW

- Advertisement -

“When AEW first started, I think New Japan had no clue as to how successful they would be,” said Meltzer. It was essentially that they wanted Tony Khan to come and see them and he didn’t. Even though they sent Chris Harrington and even though the Young Bucks were office and they were ready to make the deal, New Japan thought that they were just fly by nighters and it’s not going to mean anything. They kind of just big-leagued them and they were wrong. They went their separate ways but then they needed Jon Moxley.”

The 2020 departure of NJPW President Harold Meij also played a role in relations being smoothed over.

Moxley vs. KENTA

Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance for NJPW last week by attacking KENTA. KENTA returned the favor at the conclusion of this week’s AEW Dynamite. The two will face off for the IWGP United States Championship at the New Beginning in USA show on February 26th, 2021.

NJPW tweeting about KENTA’s appearance on AEW Dynamite is the latest indication that the two organizations are collaborating in a significant way.

KENTA shocked the wrestling world Wednesday night!



Watch the moment he attacked Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite!https://t.co/oYEj0vqSCV



?: AEW/Lee South#MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/Xl3k4JaKr3 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 4, 2021

Next week on AEW Dynamite, KENTA will team with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega against Jon Moxley and Lance Archer. Since KENTA is not under contract with AEW, this will be an unsanctioned “Lights Out” street fight.