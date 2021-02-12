Update On Planned Matches For Elimination Chamber

We are just 9 days away from WWE‘s Elimination Chamber 2021 PPV. Only 3 matches have been announced for the show thus far. According to a recent update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, there is still one main event match yet to be announced. A second Elimination Chamber match, this one for Roman Reigns‘ Universal Championship, is evidently being planned for the show.

“The main events as things stood on 2/11 was to be two men’s Chamber matches for the two key WWE titles,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Drew McIntyre will face Sheamus, Miz, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and AJ Styles in the first Chamber match. An Elimination Chamber match featuring Roman Reigns defending the Universal title is also in the works.

“At press time there was to be a Smackdown match with Roman Reigns defending the title. We don’t know the participants, other than Kevin Owens is an obvious one.”

Top names that could be included in a Smackdown men’s Elimination Chamber match include:

Daniel Bryan

Cesaro

Shinsuke Nakamura

Otis

King Corbin

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins

Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens

The following matches are already confirmed for the event:

WWE Championship

Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre (c) vs vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. The Miz

Asuka (c) vs Lacey Evans w/ Ric Flair

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Keith Lee vs Matt Riddle