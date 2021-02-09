Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber (2/21)



The road to WrestleMania continues with WWE‘s next pay-per-view event, Elimination Chamber.

The big news coming out of Monday’s Raw was Shane McMahon returning to announce the show’s main event. We now have three matches confirmed. The following matches are set for the PPV:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles

- Advertisement -

United States Championship Match:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee

RAW Women’s Championship Match:

Asuka vs. (c) Lacey Evans (w/Ric Flair)

With less than two weeks until the event, expect to see more match announcements on Friday’s SmackDown.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place Sunday, February 21st from the ThunderDome in St. Petersburg, Florida. The event will air live on the WWE Network.