Updated NXT TakeOver Card: Men’s & Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Bouts Set

The card for the next TakeOver special, Vengeance Day, is getting close to being completed as the finals of the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournaments are now official.

On Wednesday’s episode of NXT TV, three matches part of the tournaments took place. First up, is the women’s tournament, which will see Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon face Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez in the finals. The babyface went over Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in the semifinals.

The men’s tournament will see The Grizzled Young Veterans face MSK in the finals as on this show, Zack Gibson and James Drake beat Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher to advance.

WWE holds the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Toni Storm – Triple Threat Match

WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida

MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) – Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Match

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez – Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Match

