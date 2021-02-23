WWE Biography Films & ‘Most Wanted Treasures’ Coming To A&E In April

WWE is partnering with the A&E Network to produce a series of 2-hour biography films focusing on some of the most legendary Superstars in pro wrestling history.

The films air every week starting Sunday, April 18th at 8pm (Eastern). Wrestlers to be featured include:

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Macho Man Randy Savage

The Ultimate Warrior

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Bret Hart

Shawn Michaels

Mick Foley

Booker T

Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E Network, said in a press release, “For more than two decades, ‘Biography’ has been the home for premium non-fiction storytelling and we are excited to expand upon that with this all-encompassing partnership with WWE This one-of-a-kind collaboration gives viewers the ultimate ringside seat as we chronicle the journeys of these cultural icons and the memorabilia that follows.”

More information about each film can is available at Corporate.WWE.com.

WWE is also partnering with A&E on the launch of a new series, “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.” Stephanie McMahon and Triple H will lead a hunt for some of WWE’s most iconic missing memorabilia, including Kane’s original mask, Ric Flair’s Butterfly Robe, Andy Kaufman’s neckbrace, Andre The Giant’s passport and more.

In order to locate these priceless pieces of pro wrestling history, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will join forces with WWE legends including The Undertaker, Ric Flair and more.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will air Sunday nights on A&E following the WWE Biography films.