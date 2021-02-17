WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds For Top Matches

The road to WrestleMania continues this Sunday when WWE presents Elimination Chamber live from St. Petersburg, Florida at the Thunderdome.

Online betting website BetOnline has released betting odds for the top matches on the card. Below are the favorites:

Raw Elimination Chamber Winner

Drew McIntyre is favored to retain the WWE Championship in the Raw Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Odds

Drew McIntyre: 1/2

Sheamus: 5/2

AJ Styles: 6/1

Randy Orton: 7/1

Kofi Kingston: 40/1

Jeff Hardy: 50/1

Smackdown Men’s Elimination Chamber Winner

Kevin Owens is favored in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match. The winner goes on to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns later in the evening.

Kevin Owens: 4/5

Cesaro: 3/2

Daniel Bryan: 9/2

Jey Uso: 10/1

Baron Corbin: 50/1

Sami Zayn: 50/1

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Keith Lee vs Riddle

Bobby Lashley is favored to retain the United States Championship over Keith Lee and Riddle.