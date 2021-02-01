WWE Hires Comedy Producer As Vice President Of Creative Writing

WWE has hired Emmy-nominated producer Christine Lubrano as its new Senior Vice President, Creative Writing Operations. Lubrano has not worked in the wrestling industry previously but brings a wealth of experience in comedy to the table. In particular, she was heavily-involved in IFC’s cult-hit “Portlandia” starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.

“In her new role, Lubrano will be charged with developing and leading a team of writers for WWE’s weekly flagship programs, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. She will oversee long-term planning for the Creative Writing team and manage its operations in collaboration with Executive Director, Bruce Prichard,” reads a WWE press release announcing her hiring.

Lubrano has also worked with Armisen and other SNL veterans on the documentary-spoof show “Documentary Now”. She was also an Executive Producer on the show “Maron” for IFC starring Marc Maron. Wrestling fans might know Maron best for his role on Netflix’s GLOW. Additionally, Lubrano was an Executive Producer for The Onion News Network, a satire news outlet, as well as for the TV series, Comedy Bang Bang. Lubrano was also a producer for the Canadian comedy sketch troupe, Baroness Von Sketch. She earned an Emmy nomination for her work on the documentary “Monty Python: Almost the Truth (the Lawyer’s Cut).”

- Advertisement -

In her new role, Lubrano will report to Brad Blum, WWE Executive Vice President, Operations.