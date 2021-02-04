WWE NXT Results (2/3): Edge Appears, Title Match, Dusty Classic Bouts

The February 3, 2021 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro.

Austin Theory def. Leon Ruff.

Legado del Fantasma def. Lucha House Party

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar def. Curt Stallion

Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa def. The Undisputed Era

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Edge Appearance

WWE announced in advance that WWE Hall of Famer Edge would be making an appearance on this show. However, they didn’t mention what he would exactly be doing.

Fast forward to the show, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion interrupted a promo segment between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Dunne. The two NXT stars traded words as Dunne said that he would beat Balor to win the title. Balor threw out the match announcement between them for the title at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Edge came out and said that he has watched NXT for years as a fan. He said that he saw hunger in the eyes of the wrestlers and this show helped him find his passion to get his career back. He brought up winning the Royal Rumble allows him to challenge for any title he wants. He put Dunne and Balor over for being two of the best in the company. He said that he sees a younger version of himself in Dunne.

He sees Balor as someone in the zone like no one else. He said that he will be watching their match at TakeOver because he’s never had the NXT Title. He said that no matter who wins at TakeOver, the fight may make him decide his choice.

The Undisputed Era vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Adam Cole) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match was booked.

This served as the main event of the show and what a match it was. Throughout the match, Ciampa sold his neck, which was surgically repaired in 2019. They did some near falls towards the end of the match.

The babyfaces did some tag team moves before Ciampa hit his finisher for the win.

As a result of this win, they will move onto face The Grizzled Young Veterans in the men’s Dusty Classic semifinals.

Lucha House Party vs. Legado Del Fantasma

Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match was booked.

WWE saved this as the third match of the night. The heels got the early advantage. They did some near fall spots with the babyfaces as they made their comeback until the heels hit their finisher for the win.

Post-match, MSK came out for a promo where they bragged about their fast rise in NXT and how next week they’ll win to advance in the tournament.

As a result of this win, they will move onto face MSK in the men’s Dusty Classic semifinals.

Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Team Ninja

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Team Ninja (Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro) in a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match was booked.

This was the opening match on the show and a really fun way to start things off as they had a quick pace style throughout it. At one point, Kacy did a dive off the barricade onto the heels.

Raquel hit her finisher to Kacy for the win.

As a result of this win, they will move on to the finals, which will be at the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day special where they’ll face the winners of Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

Title Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma is now Santos Escobar

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defended the title against Curt Stallion.

The story of the match was Escobar dominating and cutting off Stallion over and over. Scarlett was watching the match from the grandstands after Escobar was warned that Karrion Kross would be watching. Escobar won with his finisher.

Post-match, Kross took out Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde before having a staredown with Escobar. Kross said that they have some problems so he’s going to give him some time until the unenviable.

Leading up to this match, Stallion had been in line for a title shot once he won a number one contender's fatal five-way match on 205 Live in November. Escobar successfully defended his Cruiserweight title on NXT New Year's Evil against Gran Metalik. Last week's show saw Escobar cut an in-ring promo

Metalik & Dorado then ran out and brawled with Mendoza & Wilde. Once the heels had the numbers advantage, Stallion got involved and helped fight off group. Later on, in the show, Legado Del Fantasma interrupted an interview with the babyfaces and Escobar said he’ll embarrass Stallion.