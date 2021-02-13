WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday appears to be finalized as only 5 matches have been announced. It’s possible that a sixth match is added whether that be on the main card or pre-show.

So far, three titles are on the line, but none are expected to change hands. Some of the more notable odds include MSK being favored to win the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. There isn’t a favorite for the women’s tournament just yet.

WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Odds

- Advertisement -

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds: