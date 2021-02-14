WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, February 14, 2021) WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event has been finalized.

The company has yet to officially announce the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network. This special will likely be headlined by WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne.

This show marks the first special for the yellow brand in 2021, which features a stacked lineup. There are a total of five matches booked for this show with three of them being championship matches.

WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Card

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Toni Storm – Triple Threat Match

WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida

MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) – Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Match

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez – Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Match

