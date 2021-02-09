WWE Raw Ratings Fall To 2021 Low (2/8)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last week (1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating) and is now the least-watched episode of Raw this year. The all-time low in the history of the show was at 1.527 million viewers in December.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.821 million viewers and a 0.54 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.735 million viewers and a 0.48 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.589 million viewers and a 0.44 rating.

- Advertisement -

Next week will be interesting to see what numbers Raw does as it will be the go-home edition of the red brand for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

WWE Raw on last night on USA Network was watched by 1,715,000 viewers. It did a P18-49 rating of 0.49 (631,000 viewers). It ranked #1 on the day on cable.https://t.co/951jpBkmqt pic.twitter.com/sF8AwRWyYz — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 9, 2021

Last night's Raw had a very unique ratings pattern. Male viewers and over 50 held up well, and teens grew during the show at a remarkable rate. But women 12-49 collapsed, 18-49 like no week I can recall. The third hour, it was women tuning out that was story. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 9, 2021

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.257 million viewers. This is down from the 2.304 million viewers on FS1 that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from the 0.62 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.126 million viewers in the overnight ratings, down from the previous week that did 2.228 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.144 million viewers while hour two did 2.108 million viewers. The show did 2.294 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 2.161 million viewers two weeks ago.