WWE Raw Ratings Increase For Elimination Chamber Fallout (2/22)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.889 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week (1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating).

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.978 million viewers and a 0.60 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.926 million viewers and a 0.57 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.765 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.

This was the second straight week that Raw was up after doing its 2021 low. Last week was the go-home edition of the red brand for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

- Advertisement -

This episode featured the fallout from the event and likely got more intrigue than most due to The Miz’s shocking Money in the Bank briefcase cash-in, which led to him beating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.217 million viewers. This is up from the 1.990 million viewers on FS1 that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.57 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.071 million viewers in the overnight ratings, up from the previous week that did 1.883 million viewers.

- Advertisement -

The first hour saw it pull in 2.038 million viewers while hour two did 2.105 million viewers. The show did 1.905 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 1.862 million viewers two weeks ago.