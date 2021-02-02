WWE Raw Ratings Stay Steady For Post-Royal Rumble Edition (2/1)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. Last week’s show did 1.819 million viewers with a 0.52 rating.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.981 million viewers and a 0.61 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.885 million viewers and a 0.57 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.811 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.

This was the post-show edition of Raw for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which is traditionally the second or third highest rated Raw of the year. Next week will be more interesting to follow as there will not be the same intrigue like this.

- Advertisement -

This same episode last year did 2.402 million viewers while the 2019 edition did 2.703 million viewers.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.304 million viewers. This is down from the 2.383 million viewers on FS1 that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from the 0.63 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.228 million viewers in the overnight ratings, down from the previous week that did 2.282 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.294 million viewers while hour two did 2.161 million viewers. The show did 2.284 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 2.280 million viewers two weeks ago.