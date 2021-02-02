WWE RAW Results (2/1): Edge vs. Randy Orton, Sheamus Attacks Drew McIntyre

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. It was the first episode of RAW following last night’s Royal Rumble. Randy Orton battled Edge in this week’s main event.

RAW Results (2/1)

Riddle def. Lashley via DQ Xavier Woods def. Mustafa Ali Damian Priest def. The Miz Hurt Business def. Lucha House Party to retain the RAW Tag Titles Lana & Naomi def. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Asuka & Charlotte to become #1 contenders Carlito & Jeff Hardy def. Elias & Jaxson Ryker Alexa Bliss def. Nikki Cross Edge def. Randy Orton

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sheamus Attacked Drew McIntyre

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring to begin this week’s show. McIntyre defeated Goldberg last night at Royal Rumble to retain the title. Drew said he earned Goldberg‘s last night and gave props to Bianca Belair for winning the women’s Royal Rumble match. McIntyre was about to bring up the men’s Royal Rumble match when Edge (the winner of the 2021 Royal Rumble) interrupted and made his way to the ring.

McIntyre told Edge that he has already been a mentor to him and thanked him for everything. Drew added that he was there when Edge retired and it blew his mind when he returned last year at Royal Rumble. McIntyre complimented Edge for outlasting 29 other men and winning the Royal Rumble.

Edge told McIntyre that he appreciated the compliments but asked McIntyre what is wrong with him. Edge noted that he won the Royal Rumble and is an immediate threat. Edge wondered why McIntyre didn’t kick his head off and Drew said that is not the kind of champion. Sheamus interrupted and blasted Edge for questioning McIntyre. Sheamus said Drew has brought this company to uncharted waters while Edge was nursing his injuries. Edge said he will make his decision on which title he is going for soon and left the ring. Sheamus then leveled McIntyre with a Brogue Kick to end the segment.

Sheamus was interviewed backstage and said Drew McIntyre is no longer his friend and he wants the WWE Championship. Sheamus then grabbed his luggage from Drew Gulak and left.

The US Title Match Ended In A DQ

Bobby Lashley defended the United States Championship against Riddle in the first match of the night. MVP was ringside for the match. Lashley dominated the action early and planted Riddle with a Suplex. Riddle sent Lashley out of the ring and hit the Floating Bro off the apron. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on the ropes and wouldn’t let go of the hold. The match ended in a DQ but Lashley wasn’t finished. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock again on the entrance ramp and then threw him into the barricade.

Randy Orton Warned Edge

Randy Orton cut a backstage promo directed at Edge. Orton said he didn’t think it was possible for Edge to return to the ring and mockingly congratulated him for winning the Royal Rumble. Orton stated that he told the world that Edge was done and he made him look like a liar. Orton added that he sent him home to be a husband and a father all out of compassion. Randy claimed that Edge is not going to main event WrestleMania because he made the decision to overlook him. Orton warned Edge that there will be no compassion tonight in their match.

Xavier Woods def. Mustafa Ali

Xavier Woods squared off against Mustafa Ali. RETRIBUTION and Kofi Kingston were ringside for the match. Woods sent Ali out of the ring with a Clothesline and went for a Crossbody but Mustafa got out of the way. Back in the ring, Ali connected with a Neckbreaker as Woods was distracted by RETRIBUTION.

Woods battled back with a Russian Leg Sweep and followed it up with a Discus Clothesline. Woods went for the cover but T-Bar broke it up. Kingston used T-Bar as a springboard and hit Slapjack with a Splash. Mustafa rolled up Woods from behind but Xavier reversed it. The best of 5 series is now tied at 2-2.

Damian Priest Debuted With A Win

The Miz and John Morrison came down to the ring for an episode of Miz TV. Miz said Bad Bunny’s performance was the highlight of the Royal Rumble and welcomed him to the ring. The Miz apologized to Bad Bunny for their argument last night and he accepted. The Miz got annoyed that Bad Bunny didn’t apologize for getting involved in the Royal Rumble and costing them their shot at main eventing WrestleMania.

Miz noted that Bad Bunny wants to become a WWE superstar and boasted about his track record of training talent. Miz and Morrison said that they just wanted help recording an album. Bad Bunny refused and Miz threw a tantrum. Damian Priest interrupted and came to the ring. Priest shook hands with Bad Bunny and attacked Miz and Morrison as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, The Miz and Priest were in a singles match with Bad Bunny and Morrison ringside. Priest hit Miz and Morrison with a Crossbody and followed it up with a punch to the face. Miz poked Damian in the eye and sent him into the ring post. The Miz got distracted with trash talking with Bad Bunny and it cost him.

Priest hit the Broken Arrow and went for the cover but Miz kicked out at two. Morrison hopped on the apron for a distraction and Miz capitalized with a boot to the face. Morrison hopped on the apron again and Miz tried to grab the Money in the Bank briefcase. Bad Bunny ripped it away and then handed it to Morrison. Bad Bunny hit Morrison with a microphone as Damian Priest hit Miz with the Reckoning.

Hurt Business Retained

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against Lucha House Party tonight. MVP joined commentary for the match. Lucha House Party controlled the majority of the action because Shelton and Cedric couldn’t get on the same page. Hurt Business was able to battle back and Cedric went for the Lumbar Check but Benjamin tagged himself in. Shelton connected with Paydirt for the pinfall victory. Hurt Business are still the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Lana & Naomi Earned A Title Shot

Charlotte Flair and Asuka faced Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke and Lana & Naomi in a Triple Threat Tag Team match. Charlotte leveled Naomi with a shoulder tackle and then both superstars went for a Dropkick at the same time. They both hopped up and had a stare down as Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were shown watching backstage.

Mandy and Asuka tagged in and also went for a Dropkick at the same time. Mandy leveled Asuka with a Clothesline and tagged in Dana Brooke. Dana and Mandy beat Asuka down some more as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Charlotte and Mandy were battling in the ring. Charlotte rolled up Mandy Rose for a two count and then booted her to the mat.

Dana tagged in and unloaded some punches to Charlotte before bringing her to the corner. Mandy Rose tagged back in and went for a Suplex but Charlotte escaped and hit a Clothesline. Asuka tagged in and hit Mandy with a German Suplex. Asuka followed it up with a boot to the face for a near fall.

Charlotte booted Lana in the face and set up for the Figure Four but Mandy broke it up. Charlotte hit Dana Brooke with Natural Selection when Ric Flair’s music hit. Ric and Lacey came to the entrance ramp and distracted Charlotte. Flair tagged in Asuka and left the ring. Naomi hit Asuka with the Rear View for the pinfall victory. Naomi and Lana are now the #1 contenders for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

McIntyre Responded To Sheamus

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was interviewed about Sheamus’ attack earlier in the night. McIntyre said it would be an honor to face Edge at WrestleMania, regarding Sheamus he said that friends fight all the time but this was different. Drew looked into the camera and said if Sheamus is willing to throw their twenty year friendship away for a shot at the WWE Championship then he has got it.

Carlito & Jeff Hardy Picked Up A Win

Elias and Jaxson Ryker faced Jeff Hardy and Carlito tonight on RAW. Carlito beat Elias down to start off the action and tagged in Jeff Hardy. Jaxson tagged in and walked into an Atomic Drop from Hardy. Jeff followed it up with a Dropkick and went for the cover but Ryker kicked out at one. Elias tagged back in and stomped Jeff down to the canvas.

Elias knocked Carlito off the apron and brought Jeff back to the corner. Ryker tagged in and drove his shoulder into Jeff’s chest. Elias tagged back in and hit a Chokeslam for a two count. Carlito finally tagged back in and leveled Ryker with a Dropkick. Ryker connected with a slam and tagged in Elias. Carlito connected with a Backstabber and tagged in Jeff. Hardy made his way to the top rope and hit the Swanton Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Alexa Bliss def. Nikki Cross

Alexa Bliss squared off against Nikki Cross tonight. Nikki controlled the match early and hit Bliss with a Crossbody for a two count. Nikki asked Alexa what she wants from her and wondered why she wouldn’t just leave her alone. Alexa smiled at Nikki and Cross hit a Suplex for another near fall. Bliss leveled Nikki with a punch and jumped around with joy before going for the cover.

Nikki kicked out at two and Alexa looked confused. Bliss hit Cross with a Dropkick and stomped her head into the canvas. Alexa booted Nikki in the midsection for a two count. Bliss set up for the Mandible Claw but Cross was able to escape. Nikki stomped on Alexa in the corner of the ring before Bliss’ theme hit. Alexa was in her normal ring gear now and had a smile on her face.

Alexa dared Nikki to fight and then went for a hug. Cross booted Alexa and hit her with a Clothesline. Cross hit a Splash in the corner and the Firefly Fun House theme played. Bliss was back in her childish attire and was laughing in the corner. Bliss hit Cross with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with Sister Abigail for the pinfall victory.

Alexa Bliss Distracted Randy Orton

Edge cut a backstage promo and said that Randy Orton had the chance to go bell to bell last night just like him but faked a knee injury. Edge said that Orton is just jealous because not the type of man that he is. Edge vowed to put Orton in the rear view after tonight and take back the title that he never lost at WrestleMania. Edge added that tonight he gets closure with Randy Orton and it ends tonight.

Orton made his way to the ring and walked right by Alexa Bliss after her victory over Nikki Cross. Edge went for the Anti Venom submission but Orton blocked it. Edge connected with the Edgecution and went for the cover but Orton was able to power out at two. Edge set up for the Spear but Orton was ready and countered into a Powerslam. Orton launched Edge into the ring post and booted him to the floor outside the ring. Orton launched Edge into the steel steps as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Orton was in control but Edge caught him with a forearm to the face and both superstars crashed to the canvas. Edge made his way to the apron and then slowly up to the top rope. Orton hit Edge with a punch to the face and joined him on the top rope.

Orton went for a Superplex but Edge blocked it with a headbutt. Edge connected with a Clothesline off the top rope and went for the cover but Randy kicked out at two. Orton went for an RKO but Edge countered into a Edge-o-Matic for a two count. The action spilled out of the ring and Orton slammed Edge on top of the announce table.

Back in the ring, Randy stalked Edge as he crawled to the apron. Orton snapped Edge‘s neck into the bottom rope and followed it up with the Draping DDT. Orton set up for the RKO but Alexa Bliss appeared on the turnbuckle behind him. Bliss was drooling a black a liquid and Edge capitalized on the distraction with a Spear for the pinfall victory.