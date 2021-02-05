WWE Releases Forgotten Sons Member Steve Cutler, Cutler Reacts

WWE has announced the release of former Forgotten Sons member Steve Cutler. The announcement was made on their official website with a standard statement, wishing the now former WWE star the best in his future endeavors.

The former SmackDown star reacted to the news and he took on his Twitter to claim that the decision was shocking but he is excited about his future:

Unfortunately, today I was released. It was shocking, to say the least. But, I am excited about the future and all the possibilities in front of me.



Thanks for your continued support.



90 days… the countdown begins?? — Steve Kupryk (@SteveCutlerWWE) February 5, 2021

While WWE or Cutler himself did not reveal any details on the reason behind his release, Fightful select is reporting that the former NXT star had backstage heat.

According to the report, Steve had received significant heat from Mr McMahon himself after he contracted COVID-19 in January and it’s believed to be the reason for his dismissal from the company.

Though this might not be the end of his relations with the company as WWE has indicated that their doors are open for Cutler to return down the line.

Steve Cutler signed with WWE back in 2014 and he made his main roster debut alongside Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker as the Forgotten Sons in April 2020.

The trio was pulled from TV in June after Ryker made a controversial tweet in support of the then-president Donald Trump. Cutler and Ryker made a brief return in December as part of Baron Corbin’s “Knights of the Lone Wolf” faction but they haven’t been seen on WWE programming in a while.