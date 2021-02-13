WWE Reportedly Signs Indie Star Christian Casanova

WWE has signed the current Limitless Wrestling world champion Christian Casanova to a contract, according to reports from Fightful select.

The Indie star made his wrestling debut in 2014 and he has made his name in the Northeast independent scenes since then. Since his first match, he has wrestled for promotions such as Beyond Wrestling, GCW, EVOLVE, and even ROH

He has been on the company’s radar for a while. Now that the officials look to be hiring again after halting new signings during the coronavirus pandemic, they have finally made the move on Casanova.

He is not the only star who has signed with the company recently and reports have revealed that the officials have also signed Parker Boudreaux sometimes in the last few weeks.

For those who don’t know, Boudreaux is a former football player who bears a strong resemblance to Brock Lesnar. Some have even dubbed the young star as ‘the next big thing’ for WWE which is the moniker the promotion used for Lesnar during his early days.

There is no word yet on when Christian Casanova or Parker Boudreaux will start with the company but it’s likely that they will officially announce their signings once they have enough stars for the next Performance Center class.