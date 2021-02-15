WWE Signs Blake Christian & Harlem Bravado

WWE has signed two new talents recently, one of whom has been in appearing in Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling as of late.

As first reported by Fightful, WWE has signed Blake Christian to a developmental deal. Christian has appeared recently on episodes of New Japan Strong taped from NJPW‘s Los Angeles dojo. He also appeared in Impact Wrestling as recently as this weekend’s No Surrender event.

Christian had also performed regularly with Game Changer Wrestling. At Impact Wrestling’s Genesis event last month, Christian made it to the finals of the Super X Cup. He also made it to the semi-finals of NJPW’s Super J Cup tournament before losing to El Phantasmo.

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE has also signed former Ring of Honor talent, Harlem Bravado. The 31-year-old was trained by Delrious at the ROH dojo. He had also performed with EVOLVE before the promotion shut down. According to match records, Bravado has not performed since the start of the pandemic and EVOLVE’s final shows.

The signing of Christian and Bravado comes at a time when Taya Valkyrie and blue-chip prospect Parker Bordeaux have also signed with the company. Additionally, the members of MSK also signed with the company earlier this year.