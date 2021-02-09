Top WWE Executive: We Want Cardi B

WWE President Nick Khan recently spoke to Forbes, discussing some of the business elements of the company. One of the subjects brought up was that of using celebrity appearances to try and widen the audience base of WWE.

“Yes, and specifically the two that you just mentioned” Nick Khan began when asked about the use of Bad Bunny and potentially Cardi B down the line. “Obviously, there is no touring right now. The ability to get Bad Bunny for however long this run is going to be, and you’re going to see a lot of him; I don’t believe that would have existed in a world where Bad Bunny was on tour.”

Nick Khan on Cardi B

“That’s going to be a continual effort” Khan continued. “So we’re always going to want Bad Bunny, Cardi B to get involved. It made it a touch easier to get a deal done this time because they weren’t,vover the course of however long the deal is, is not in 25 different cities during that time. The bulk of concert money is made in the summertime. It doesn’t appear as if there are going to be big tours during the summer. Even we’re all hopeful, so we’ll see what other folks we’re talking to and who you’ll see in the mix.”

- Advertisement -

Cardi B was recently name dropped during the RAW Legends Night episode. This lead to several back and forth exchanges between Cardi B and several WWE Superstars, including Trish Stratus and Lacey Evans.

Whether WWE will be able to bring the hip-hop megastar into the fold remains to be seen; although she would be a major name to bring in for a WrestleMania appearance. Bad Bunny will already be performing at WrestleMania, and it is rumored that he will be teaming with Booker T or Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team bout.