Adam Cole Says Britt Baker Is The True Heel Of Their Household

Adam Cole will battle Finn Balor for the NXT Championship tonight on the USA Network. The former Undisputed Era leader spoke with Steven Muehlhausen to promote the event.

Cole discussed his preference of working as a babyface or heel, Undisputed Era being one of the greatest factions of all time, his rivalry with Finn Balor and much more.

Adam Cole has been a heel for most of his NXT run. He had a brief turn as a babyface/tweener before recently showing his true colors as a villain. Cole enjoys the ‘shades of grey’ in wrestling characters and feels that flexibility keeps things fresh.

“I love the fact that I have little dips and dives in my character,” said Cole. “I think it allows me to explore more things creatively, especially when it comes to interviews and explaining why I did what I did. So I really dig that.”

Adam Cole and Britt Baker

Adam Cole is in a relationship with AEW star Britt Baker. Both of them have portrayed entertaining heel characters on television. When asked which of them is the true heel, Cole says you do not want to mess with his woman.

“Oh god,” he replied. “This may be a two-parter. On the screen, I think it’s debatable. I think it depends. Britt does a heck of a job. At the house, Britt takes the cake. She’s wonderful. I’m sure she would say the exact same thing about me if roles were reversed. I think she takes the cake here. You don’t want to mess with her. Don’t ever want to mess with her. You never want to mess with a good woman.

