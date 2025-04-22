Adam Cole On AEW’s Elite Roster and Fan Excitement

AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole has shared his optimism over All Elite Wrestling’s current trajectory and outlined his ambitions for his championship reign. Cole, who joined AEW in 2021, told the Battleground podcast that it’s “an unbelievable time” for Tony Khan’s first promotion right now.

“I feel like the energy is better. I feel like the excitement around the shows is better.”

That energy and excitement would be impossible without the AEW fans, who in Cole’s view are “the best wrestling fans in the world.” Similarly, the AEW roster continues to bring ‘it’ each week with Cole excited about a litany of dream matches in his future.

“There are so many guys that I would love to face that I haven’t had the chance to within AEW. Will Ospreay is a guy I’d love to step into the ring with. Kevin Knight is absolutely incredible. He’s done an unreal job.”

Cole is ready to put his AEW TNT Championship on the line against Ospreay, Knight, and others, and aims to be “the best TNT Champion of all time.” And while that’ll be no easy feat with acclaimed champions such as Darby Allin, Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage, Cole may soon have his name among these stars to hold the TNT gold.