AEW Dark Elevation: Full Card For Premiere Episode (3/15)

AEW will debut a new show on YouTube this coming Monday, March 15th, 2021. AEW Dark: Elevation will be hosted by Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. Tony Khan recently revealed the lineup of matches for the premiere episode.

The main event will see former AEW Women’s Champion Riho vs. Maki Itoh. The full lineup is as follows:

Riho vs. Maki Itoh

Jungle Boy vs Danny Limelight

Max Caster vs. Dante Martin

Tay Conti vs Ashley Vox

Will Hobbs vs. Brandon Cutler

*Update*

AEW has since announced the following additional matches will also take place:

Red Velvet vs. ‘The Real Mean Girl’ Dani Jordyn

Ray Lyn vs. Abadon

Leila Grey vs. Diamanté

Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole

What is AEW Dark Elevation?

Cody Rhodes recently detailed how AEW Dark: Elevation is different from AEW Dark in an a pre-Revolution media call.

“It’s going to be similar to Dark, but there should be more of a focus on individuals who are part of our roster,” Rhodes explained. “Tony Schiavone is the one who is spearheading that. I think you’re gonna see some one-to-one pieces, some sit-down interviews.”

“I think you’re gonna see a little bit more of a character insight, not unlike you see with American Ninja Warrior or even my other show on TBS, Go Big Show,” Rhodes continued.

“So I think that, and a few other items, of course, the biggest item being Paul Wight, will separate AEW Dark Elevation from its predecessor, AEW Dark.”

AEW President Tony Khan Hypes AEW Dark Elevation Premiere

