AEW Dynamite Preview: Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Revolution Fallout

All Elite Wrestling returns with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite from Jacksonville, FL. This show will feature fallout from Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, including Kenny Omega retaining the AEW World Championship and the signing of Christian Cage.

It will be interesting to see how AEW addresses the controversial conclusion of the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

AEW is advertising the following items for this week’s TNT broadcast:

TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend against Scorpio Sky. The SCU member won the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match to earn this title shot.

Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks vs. Rey Fenix of Death Triangle

Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa and Ryo Mizunami team up against Dr. Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Nyla Rose in six-woman tag-team action.

Cody Rhodes will be in action

Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson

- Advertisement -

Plus, we’ll hear from Christian Cage and the Inner Circle will hold their “War Council” to announce some changes to the group.

Join us here later tonight for our AEW Dynamite Results and Takeaways feature.