AEW Dynamite Results (3/24): Darby Allin Defends TNT Title, Kenny Omega & Young Bucks

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship against Dark Order's John Silver in the main event of this week's Dynamite. In addition to the takeaways below, Lance Archer called out Sting during tonight's episode.

"The walls are gonna come crashing down on them, and it's gonna be my boot that kicks it in on em" – @LanceHoyt.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/H533HDlToy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021

Dynamite Results (3/24)

Kenny Omega def. Matt Sydal
Hangman Page def. Cezar Bononi
The Pinnacle (FTR & Shawn Spears) def. Dante Martin & Varsity Blondes
Lucha Bros def. Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler
Tay Conti def. Nyla Rose
Darby Allin def. John Silver to retain the TNT Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Kenny Omega def. Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal faced AEW Champion Kenny Omega tonight on Dynamite. Don Callis joined commentary for the match. Matt Sydal would earn a title shot if he defeated Omega.

Omega and Sydal locked up in the middle of the ring to start off the match. Sydal took control and Omega rolled out of the ring to regroup. Omega got back in the ring and locked up with Sydal once again.

Kenny booted Sydal in the midsection and beat Sydal down for a couple minutes. Sydal battled back and planted Omega with a Brainbuster for a near fall. Sydal perched Omega up on the top rope and went for a Hurricanrana but Omega escaped. Sydal crashed on the top turnbuckle and tumbled to the canvas.

Omega connected with a snap Dragon Suplex and followed it up with a Neckbreaker. Kenny went for a V-Trigger but Sydal countered into a roll-up for a two count. Sydal went for a Meteora but Omega countered into a Powerbomb. Omega hit Sydal with the V-Trigger and went for the cover but Matt kicked out at two.

Omega hit another V-Trigger and set up for the One Winged Angel. Sydal beautifully countered into a Destroyer and made his way to the top rope. Omega tripped him up and hit another V-Trigger. Kenny went for the One Winged Angel again but Sydal countered into a roll-up. Omega kicked out and hit another V-Trigger before the One Winged Angel for the pinfall victory.

Hangman Page Dominated

Hangman Page squared off against Cezar Bononi in the 2nd mach of the night. The action started off back and forth but Bononi took control with a massive Body Slam. Bononi went for a Clothesline but Hangman ducked under it. Hangman connected with a Suplex and followed it up with the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory.

Tony Schiavone Interviewed Britt Baker

Tony Schiavone interviewed Britt Baker on the entrance ramp tonight. Baker complained about the audience’s reaction to her after what she went through last week. Britt stated that Thunder Rosa should be thanking her because she will forever be remembered because of her. Baker wondered why everyone was talking about her if Thunder Rosa put the women’s division on the map. Britt brought up Mick Foley giving her a thumbs up and boasted about becoming a hardcore legend in one night while it took Foley twenty years. Baker said that Tony Khan is out looking for legends to bring to AEW while he already has one here.

Christian Cage Will Have His First Match Next Week

Frankie Kazarian confronted Christian Cage backstage and wondered when the “work” will start for Christian in his slogan “out work everyone”. Christian told Frankie that the work starts next week and challenged him to a match. Frankie accepted and told him to come watch his match on Elevation on Monday night because 7 years is a long time to be out of the ring.

The Pinnacle Picked Up A Win

Dante Martin & Varsity Blondes faced The Pinnacle’s FTR & Shawn Spears tonight on Dynamite. Spears and Griff Garrison started off the action. Garrison leveled Spears and Harwood with a Spear and Pinnacle regrouped outside the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Harwood planted Dante with a Brainbuster and tagged in Cash Wheeler. Cash quickly tagged in Spears as Harwood knocked Pillman Jr. off the ring apron. Spears quickly connected with the C4 (Death Valley Driver) on Dante for the pinfall victory. After the match, Wardlow hit Pillman Jr. with a knee to the face and rolled him out of the ring as the crowd chanted “you suck!”.

Tony Schiavone hopped into the ring and Wheeler ripped the microphone away from him. Wheeler claimed that The Pinnacle is family and he will die for every single one of them. Harwood brought up Santana & Ortiz and that there isn’t a grain of salt in their body. Dax added that this is a professional wrestling company, not an SNL skit like Inner Circle was trying to make it.

MJF joked that he thought Jericho was going to come out here and “break the walls down” but all he is breaking these days are the chairs he tries to sit on. Tony interrupted and said Inner Circle is obviously hurt because The Pinnacle destroyed them a couple weeks ago. MJF announced he had a gift for The Pinnacle next week because when you are in The Pinnacle, you are always on top.

QT Marshall Challenged Cody

QT Marshall was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and claimed that he has done as much work as Tony Khan. QT added that he has to stay up all night working for Cody Rhodes while his wife sleeps alone at home. Marshall said he wanted an exhibition match against Cody Rhodes. Cody interrupted and accepted the match. Rhodes added that Arn Anderson will be the special referee. Cody added that he is not going to hurt QT Marshall that he has become a friend. Rhodes added that QT might be his best friend and shook QT’s hand.

Young Bucks Turned Down Kenny Omega

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler faced The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid tonight on Dynamite in a Trios Match. Nick Jackson and Rey Fenix started off the match. Nick missed with a Dropkick and then had a stare down with Fenix.

Matt Jackson and Pentagon Jr. then tagged in. Matt booted Pentagon in the midsection but Penta responded with a kick to the face. Matt went for an Arm Drag but Penta rolled him up for a two count.

Matt applied a Sharpshooter but Pentagon Jr. got to the ropes. Laredo Kid and Brandon Cutler tagged in and traded shots in the middle of the ring. Laredo Kid sent Cutler out of the ring as Fenix planted Young Bucks with an Arm Drag. Pentagon Jr. flipped onto everyone as Cutler hit an elbow to Fenix’s face. Cutler flipped onto everyone and then Laredo Kid connected with a Moonsault.

When Dynamite returned from a break, Penta hit a Double Stomp and Fenix followed it up with a Senton but Cutler & Matt broke it up at two. Nick unloaded some kicks and sent Fenix to the ropes. Rey connected with a kick to the face of his own but turned around into a massive Clothesline from Nick Jackson.

Young Bucks with Laredo Kid with Risky Business and Cutler followed it up with an Elbow Drop. Nick hit Penta with a Senton and then Young Bucks hit the Indie Taker on Laredo Kid. Fenix hit Nick with a scary looking DDT on the ring apron. Laredo Kid then hit Cutler with a slam for the victory.

After the match, AEW Champion Kenny Omega rushed the ring and attacked Laredo Kid. Omega asked Young Bucks what happened to them and pointed out that he chose to come with Young Bucks to AEW to make this the best wrestling promotion on the planet. Omega added that Young Bucks chose Brandon Cutler and never chose Kenny back. Omega said he will give Young Bucks one more chance and threw up the “too sweet” sign.

Kenny told them to toss it up for the hard cam and that it is now or never. Young Bucks and Cutler left the ring and Omega taunted Brandon by calling him the Young Bucks’ camera man. Lucha Bros then attacked Omega as Callis pleaded with Young Bucks to help. Matt and Nick walked backstage as Callis hid behind the referee as Lucha Bros exited. Good Brothers eventually made their way to the ring with Callis to help Kenny up.

Moxley & Kingston Warned Good Brothers & Kenny Omega

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley cut a backstage promo. Kingston pointed out that he has a broken “something” in his foot and vowed to get revenge. Moxley asked Good Brothers if they are willing to take it as far as them and get blood under their fingernails. Moxley noted that he guesses he owes the Young Bucks one for helping them out last week. Jon added that if Young Bucks want to get in the game against Good Brothers & Omega, they better be willing to get their hands dirty.

Tay Conti def. Nyla Rose

Tay Conti faced Nyla Rose tonight. Vickie Guerrero was ringside for the match. Nyla stomped Tay down to the canvas and then planted her with a Body Slam. Conti battled back and applied an Armbar. Rose broke free and went for a Splash but Tay got out of the way. Conti hit a couple Arm Drags and went for a knee strike but Nyala was ready.

Rose connected with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Conti was able to kick out at two. Rose kicked out of a roll-up and leveled Tay with a Clothesline. Rose hung up Conti across the top rope and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Nyla hit the Knee Drop and went for the cover but Conti somehow kicked out at two as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Nyla went for another Powerbomb but Conti escaped. Tay hit a couple kicks to Nyla’s leg but Rose shrugged them off. Tay caught her with a kick to the side of the head and sent Rose to the corner. Conti then planted Nyla with a DDT for the pinfall victory.

Conti tried to celebrate her victory but Vickie tripped her up. Nyla went for a Powerbomb but AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida rushed the ring and hit Rose with a kendo stick. Allie (The Bunny) then attacked Shida as Matt Hardy, Butcher, and Blade watched on. Matt Hardy said his client, The Bunny, has been overlooked for far too long and that ends now. Conti & Shida will face Rose & The Bunny next week.

Darby Allin Retained

John Silver and Darby Allin locked up to begin the action. Dark Order was ringside for the match. Silver controlled the action early and beat Darby down as Dynamite went to a break. Sting was on the entrance ramp when Dynamite returned and Silver hit a DDT for a two count. Silver threw Allin out of the ring and Dark Order surrounded him but backed away once Sting started approaching.

Back in the ring, Silver rolled up Darby but the TNT Champion was able to kick out at two. Silver locked in the Queen Slayer but Allin escaped and hit an elbow to the face. Silver shrugged it off and perched Darby up on the top turnbuckle. Silver went for a Superplex but Allin blocked it.

Darby hit a Coffin Drop onto Dark Order and got back into the ring. John Silver set up for a Powerbomb but Darby countered into Code Red for the pinfall victory. Darby Allin is still TNT Champion. After the match, Matt Hardy attacked Darby Allin and his clients attacked Dark Order. Allin battled back as Dynamite went off the air.