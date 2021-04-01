AEW Dynamite Results (3/31): Arcade Anarchy Match, Inner Circle Attacks The Pinnacle

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Christian Cage squared off against Frankie Kazarian in his debut AEW match. Miro and Kip Sabian teamed up to face Orange Cassidy and Trent in an Arcade Anarchy match in the main event.

Dynamite Results (3/31)

Christian Cage def. Frankie Kazarian Cody vs. QT Marshall ended in a no contest Jon Moxley def. Cezar Bononi Kenny Omega & Good Brothers def. Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid Nyla Rose & The Bunny def. Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy def. Miro & Kip Sabian

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Christian Cage Won His Debut Match

- Advertisement -

Christian Cage battled Frankie Kazarian in the first match of the night. Cage controlled the match early and hit a shoulder tackle. Christian applied a Headlock but Frankie broke free with an elbow to the face that sent Cage out of the ring.

Frankie connected with a Leg Drop as Christian rolled back into the ring. Christian hit a Tornado DDT off the middle turnbuckle for a two count. Cage followed it up with a reverse DDT and made his way to the top rope.

Cage went for a Splash but Kazarian got out of the way at the last moment. Frankie went for a submission but Christian was able to reach the bottom rope. Kazarian and Christian then battled to the top rope.

Frankie headbutted Christian and hit a Spanish Fly from the top for a near fall. Christian battled back and hit a Splash off the top rope for another near fall. Cage then finally connected with the Killswitch for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: Christian did well tonight and it is hard to believe that this was his first singles match in 7 years. Kazarian was a great choice to work with him and the match was given a good amount of time.

QT Marshall Attacked Cody

QT Marshall faced Cody Rhodes in an Exhibition match tonight on Dynamite. Arn Anderson was the special guest referee for the match. Cody toyed with QT early and hit him with a couple Arm Drags. QT responded with a Dropkick and then focused his attack on Cody’s injured shoulder.

Cody took control and had a clear opportunity to hit Cross Rhodes but opted not to. QT got pissed off and slapped Cody in the face. Marshall went for a Crossbody but Cody got out of the way. QT tumbled out of the ring and Cody held open the ropes for him. Marshall got into the ring and attacked Arn Anderson to end the match.

After the match, the Nightmare Family students attacked their mentors. Aaron Solow bashed Dustin Rhodes with a chair as Anthony Ogogo and Nick Comoroto joined in on the beat down. QT Marshall planted Dustin Rhodes with a Piledriver on the steel steps. Marshall was about to hit Cody over the head with a steel chair but Red Velvet pleaded with him to stop. Marshall put the chair down and left the ring.

Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Are A Team

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page cut a promo tonight and appear to be a new tag team. Sky and Page will face Matt and Mike Sydal this Monday night on AEW Dark: Elevation.

"We're not waiting, we're not asking, we'll take anything and everything we want & it starts on Monday" – @OfficialEgo & @ScorpioSky.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/6zNd5b6fpP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

Jade Cargill Attacked Red Velvet

Jade Cargill cut a promo on Red Velvet during tonight’s show. Jade claimed that Red Velvet was afraid before they got into the ring. Cargill added that she looks like money and is already making money for Tony Khan. Jade said that Red Velvet will never beat her in the ring. Later on Dynamite, Red Velvet was interviewed backstage but Jade attacked her from behind.

"I walk like money, I talk like money, I look like money, and when @TonyKhan booked me, I MADE THAT MONEY" – @Jade_Cargill.



WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/p99vl1VNsv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

Jon Moxley def. Cezar Bononi

Jon Moxley faced Cezar Bononi tonight on Dynamite. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake were ringside for the match. Moxley took Bononi down with a Dragon Screw and followed it up with some kicks to the chest. Nemeth tripped Jon up and Cezar capitalized with a Suplex for a two count.

Moxley perched Bononi up on the middle turnbuckle and planted him with a Superplex for a two count. Nemeth tried to interfere again but Moxley hit him with the Paradigm Shift. Moxley then choked out Bononi for the victory.

Inner Circle Got Revenge On The Pinnacle

The Pinnacle had now taken over Inner Circle’s old dressing room and MJF had a gift for the group. MJF introduced The Pinnacle’s own personal stylist and that an interior decorator will be coming by to clean up the bathroom.

Inner Circle showed up and attacked The Pinnacle. Sammy slammed the door on Shawn Spears’ head as Hager and Wardlow battled with each other. Hager slammed Wardlow through a table as Santana & Ortiz beat Cash down. Jericho brought MJF to the toilet and shoved his face in it. Le Champion hurled MJF through a vending machine door before pouring A Little Bit of the Bubbly on him. Jericho then said “this is our dressing room, bitch” to end the segment.

.@The_MJF reveals his gift to #ThePinnacle…However, there was another gift that no one in The Pinnacle was expecting…not even MJF.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/AUiGoR4X9R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

Don Callis Humiliated Matt Jackson

Alex Marvez was about to interview AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks but Don Callis interrupted. Callis told Nick and Alex to leave and got in Matt’s face. Callis said that Matt broke Kenny Omega‘s heart and he chose AEW because of the Young Bucks. Callis suggested that Matt is just in it for the money now and is dead inside. Callis slapped Matt in the face but he didn’t do anything. Callis called Matt pathetic to end the promo.

"Don't you feel anything for the people that love you?" – @TheDonCallis.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/iTekh5jVeC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

Omega & Good Brothers Picked Up A Win

Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid faced Kenny Omega and Good Brothers tonight. Omega and Good Brothers were attacked during their entrance and Fenix flipped onto them. Callis joined commentary for the match. Laredo Kid connected with a Moonsault off the bottom and then the middle turnbuckle for a near fall in an awesome sequence.

Gallows tagged in and beat Laredo Kid down. Omega and Good Brothers then hit Laredo Kid with three Splashes but couldn’t keep him down. Kid hit a DDT and tagged in Pentagon Jr. Penta connected with a Slingblade on Karl Anderson and followed it up with one on Kenny Omega.

Good Brothers hit Penta with the Magic Killer but Fenix was able to break up the cover. Karl planted Fenix with a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Laredo Kid broke it up with a Splash off the top turnbuckle. Omega caught Laredo Kid with a V-Trigger for a near fall.

Omega went for the One Winged Angel but Laredo Kid countered with a Hurricanrana that sent the AEW Champion to the outside. Kid crashed and burned after going for a Suicide Dive as Pentagon hit a Senton onto the Good Brothers.

Back in the ring, Laredo Kid hit Omega with an Enziguri and followed it up with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Laredo Kid went for a Phoenix Splash but Omega was ready and hit the V-Trigger. Omega followed it up with the One Winged Angel for the pinfall victory. After the match, Moxley and The Young Bucks made their way to the ring but Omega & Good Brothers retreated.

Nyla Rose & The Bunny def. Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti

Nyla Rose & The Bunny faced Tay Conti & Hikaru Shida tonight. Matt Hardy‘s group and Dark Order were ringside for the match. Rose hit Shida with a Powerslam and a Leg Drop early but the AEW Women’s Champion kicked out at one.

The Bunny tagged in and Shida applied an Armbar. Matt Hardy distracted Shida and Nyla capitalized with a cheap shot. Conti finally was able to tag in and she knocked Nyla off the apron.

Tay hit Bunny with a knee to the face and followed it up with a Backbearker outside the ring. Dark Order and Matt Hardy’s group started brawling as Shida hit Rose with a Running Knee. Bunny hit Tay with a kendo stick as Vickie Guerrero distracted the referee. Bunny connected with Down the Rabbit Hole (Elbow Drop) for the pinfall victory.

Trent & Kris Statlander Returned

Miro & Kip Sabian faced Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor in an Arcade Anarchy match. There were various games scattered around the ringside area for the match and the prizes were weapons.

Orange Cassidy sent Sabian through a Whack-A-Mole machine and then hit him with the mallet. Miro grabbed the mallet and hit Cassidy a few times. Miro set up a chair in the corner of the ring and sent Cassidy flying onto it.

Taylor attacked Miro and sent him into the ring post. Cassidy hit Miro with a trash can lid to the face and Chuck beat Miro down with a kendo stick. Kip got back in the action and delivered a German Suplex to Trent on the floor.

Chuck sent Kip into a machine and poured legos all over the ring. Kip Powerbombed him onto the legos but Cassidy broke up the cover. Penelope Ford hit Cassidy with a low blow but Kris Statlander made her return and popped out of a machine. Statlander then attacked Ford and hit a Falcon Arrow through an air hockey table.

Trent then pulled up to Daily’s Place with Sue. Best Friends beat Miro down but he battled back. Miro got on top of Sue’s van and Trent dragged him down. Trent bashed Miro in the head with a chair and Speared him through a table. Chuck Taylor hit Sabian with a Running Powerslam through a stack of tables for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: AEW put on another solid of Dynamite this week. It is great to see both Trent and Kris Statlander back in action. I really hope that this feud is over and Miro onto something better. This match was fun but the rest of the storyline was awful.