AEW Sent A Ring To Sting’s House Ahead Of His Return

Sting signed with AEW in December and as soon as the ink had dried on the contract, he started looking at the possibility of a return to the ring at some point.

It happened when he worked his first match since 2015 where he teamed with Darby Allin to battle Ricky Starks & Brian Cage in a cinematic street fight at AEW Revolution.

Speaking to The Doctor Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report, Sting looked back on his comeback. He noted that after being away from the ring for five years, he had to knock the dust off.

- Advertisement -

“Tony Khan asked me if I wanted a ring sent to my house and thankfully, I have a barn that is insulated with climate control. We put the ring in there, and I had to get used to running the ropes again, and it was an eye-opener for me. It was a challenge. I didn’t recover as quick as I used to. It was grueling. I had a lot of work to get my cardio ready to go and get into good physical condition. It was tougher than it’s ever been but I got there.”

He noted that it’s hard for him to not plug himself in creatively on certain aspects as he would speak up and give his take, but praised Allin for having a mind for the wrestling business and cinematography.

Sting also talked about the experience of filming a cinematic match.

“The cinematic was fun. I would like to do more of those for sure, but I came out of it in shambles. It took its toll on me. It was two nights of filming and that was pretty tough. It can be taxing on the body especially at my age. It was 12 hours instead of being in the ring for 30-40 minutes. I love filming. I have done movies and TV, and I always have fun with that stuff. The tough part was all of the hours and the recovery time.”

There’s no word yet on when Sting plans to work another match under the AEW banner.