Ahmed Johnson On What Vince McMahon Told Him About The Hall of Fame

Ahmed Johnson was with WWE from 1995 to 1998. During his run, it appeared the company was trying to turn him into a big star. He’d pop up in late-era WCW a couple of years later before retiring in 2003. Johnson recently spoke to Sportskeeda about what Vince McMahon said to him when he was leaving the company.

“Because me and Vince had a falling out right when I left, we had a falling out, and he told me then that I wouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame because of our falling out. He actually told me that.”

Johnson continued to say that it was mainly contractual differences that came between them.

“It was that (contractual differences) and other little things, but yeah, it was a lot of contractual differences.”

Johnson is a former Intercontinental Champion and was ranked #5 in the PWI top-500 in 1996. He also credited Al Snow with helping him develop as a wrestler during the interview.

“Let me see. Probably Al Snow. With Al, we just didn’t have a match. Al took me in and taught me a few things, you know. He was kind of an off-the-clock instructor.”

The interview with Ahmed Johnson can be viewed in the player below: