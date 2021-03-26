Aleister Black Seen At WWE Performance Center

Aleister Black hasn’t been seen on WWE programming in a while but latest reports indicate the former NXT champion might be getting ready for his return.

The SmackDown star is dealing with some minor injuries but now PWinsider is reporting that he has been seen at the Performance Center in Orlando over the last several weeks.

It indicates that Black is working towards his return to the ring, though there is no word yet on how long it might take for him to be medically cleared to compete.

- Advertisement -

The heavy hitter hasn’t been seen on WWE programming this year and he last appeared on WWE TV during the October 12, 2020 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Aleister Black competed in a No Disqualification match against former Universal Champion Kevin Owens on the show. He unfortunately lost the bout and hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since.

The former NXT star was drafted to SmackDown after this but he hasn’t made any appearances for the Blue Branded Show and his absence has left fans puzzled.

While it seems to be too late for Aleister Black to get involved in a WrestleMania program, it would make sense for him to make his return right after the big event. Though we will have to see if this turns out to be the case.